Niagara Falls woman charged with bringing synthetic marijuana into prison

A Niagara Falls woman has been charged with smuggling synthetic marijuana into a prison.

Vanessa Medina, 30, of Niagara Falls, was charged with second degree promoting prison contraband and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance while visiting Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus.

According to state police reports, the drugs were discovered after Medina admitted to corrections officers that she had hidden them on her person.

She was taken to Seneca County Jail to be held pending arraignment.