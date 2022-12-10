NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police responded to the hospital’s emergency room at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the general information number at (716) 286-4711