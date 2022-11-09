BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 during a period of nearly three years while working for an advisory firm.

According to authorities, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to client accounts while working at a Buffalo advisory firm as the office manager and chief compliance officer from November 2018 until May 2021. She wrote checks from client accounts and forged signatures and then deposited the checks into her own personal account. She was charged with wire fraud.

She then took various steps to conceal her theft, including sending a falsified account statement to a client.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when she is sentenced on February 27, 2023.