LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday.
Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, forcible touching and harassment.
He was arraigned through centralized arraignment.
