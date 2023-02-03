LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday.

Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, forcible touching and harassment.

He was arraigned through centralized arraignment.