WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Westfield on Friday morning.
Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Sheriffs and police executed a search warrant at a residence on Felton Road. During the search, 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, $2,062 in cash, a sawed off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and a .22 caliber pistol were found.
Seven people were arrested while trying to flee the home: 28-year-old Alexis Campbell, 34-year-old Mark Baker, 42-year-old Daniel Hornburg, 34-year-old Mark Jackson, 31-year-old Neale Brown, 30-year-old Kristen McTaggart and John Houser. All were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Campbell was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and Baker was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
During the investigation, Rachel Blanchard and Edward Wood were found hiding in a wooded area near the home. Both had active arrest warrants as a result of a first search warrant 15 days ago. Blanchard was also found to have a quantity of meth on her and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
All were transported to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
- 40 years after Tylenol Murders terrified nation, new information surfaces
- Republicans unveil Commitment to America Plan ahead of election
- ‘Swatting’ at schools: Police investigate false reports
- All rise! Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball could fetch $1.2 million, expert says
- ‘Bigger and Better than ever-‘ BASH for Mercy Flight returns to Riverworks
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.