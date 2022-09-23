WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Westfield on Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Sheriffs and police executed a search warrant at a residence on Felton Road. During the search, 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, $2,062 in cash, a sawed off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and a .22 caliber pistol were found.

Seven people were arrested while trying to flee the home: 28-year-old Alexis Campbell, 34-year-old Mark Baker, 42-year-old Daniel Hornburg, 34-year-old Mark Jackson, 31-year-old Neale Brown, 30-year-old Kristen McTaggart and John Houser. All were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Campbell was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and Baker was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

During the investigation, Rachel Blanchard and Edward Wood were found hiding in a wooded area near the home. Both had active arrest warrants as a result of a first search warrant 15 days ago. Blanchard was also found to have a quantity of meth on her and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All were transported to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.