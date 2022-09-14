NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police investigated bomb threats made to Henry J. Kalfas Elementary School in Niagara Falls Wednesday morning, but no explosives were found.

At 10:13 a.m., the school received three bomb threats via email, they said. The Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI investigated the threats. Bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the scene, where no explosives were found.

Students were evacuated from the building and have since returned to the school.

“We received incredible support from the NFPD, Niagara County Sheriff’s Department, ATF, and the FBI,” said Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “The students were excellent in calmly exiting the building. The NFCSD is grateful that no bombs were found and that all school occupants returned safely.”

Superintendent Laurrie said NFCSD officials are working with the FBI to determine the origin of the threats.