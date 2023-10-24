BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Buffalo police officers in August, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Johnston, 38, was arrested by criminal complaint and charged with making threats in interstate commerce.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, on Aug. 18, a member of the Buffalo Police Department C-District received a call from an individual who, officials say, became “noticeably angry” during the call. The individual allegedly identified himself as Ryan Johnston and began making non-stop calls to various C-District members until approximately 3 a.m. Officials say over 50 calls were made.

During the calls Johnston allegedly made threats to kill employees, including professional staff and law enforcement officers, some of which were “racial in nature,” according to officials.

Johnson allegedly stated that he would “come to Buffalo and shoot officers,” officials said.

On Aug. 26 officials say Johnson also allegedly made similar threatening calls to the Buffalo police’s B-District department.

An investigation subsequently traced the calls to Johnston. He made an initial appearance in the Western District of North Carolina Tuesday and will be returned to the Western District of New York at a later date. The charge against Johnston carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.