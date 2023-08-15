BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to charges that he posed as a minor girl on social media to obtain child sexual abuse material from two victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York announced Tuesday.

Michael Angstenberger, 48, faces a maximum of 20 years and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine after admitting to the charges of receipt of child pornography.

Angstenberger contacted his victims by creating a Snapchat account with the username “catybug1234” and messaging with minor victims in other states and countries, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who handled the case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Angstenberger communicated with a 12-year-old victim located in Kentucky, asking for sexually explicit photos. The victim sent the images at Angestenberger’s request.

Angstenberger repeated the same behavior with a second victim in Arkansas, receiving sexually explicit images from the victim who was “approximately 11-12 years old,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Angstenberger is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.