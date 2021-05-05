North Tonawanda man arrested for DWI in a Niagara Falls work zone

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kyle Wagner, 31, of North Tonawanda was arrested Tuesday in the City of Niagara Falls for driving while intoxicated in a construction work zone.

New York State Police say Wagner was driving his Jeep southbound on the I-90 when he drove through an active work zone, running down seventeen traffic cones. He also caused big damage to his Jeep after driving through six cut stops by the Lasalle Expressway exit.

Wagner failed a field sobriety test and later failed additional tests by a drug recognition expert.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kyle Wagner was issued an appearance ticket for the City of Niagara Falls.