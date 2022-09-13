LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man was convicted for multiple counts of sexual assault against a child, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Tuesday.
Nathan A. Jones was found guilty of five counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of sexual abuse. The court says he abused multiple children.
Jones is facing 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on November 7.
