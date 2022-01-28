North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

(WIVB) – A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Matthew Ostrowski, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced on June 7.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, in Oct. 2019, Ostrowski uploaded an image containing child porn to Discord, a gaming application. Investigators executed a federal search warrant at his Meadow Drive residence in Dec. 2019 and took seven electronic devices as well as his iPhone.

They found 4,204 image files of child pornography and 8,523 images of child exploitative material, mostly featuring minors under the age of 12.

The iPhone yielded the discovery of deleted text conversations between Ostrowski and a minor female victim over Kik and Snapchat when the girl was 15 and 16 years old, during which time Ostrowski requested nude photos from her.

Another federal search warrant was executed at his residence in Feb. 2020, and investigators found a computer with 178 image files and five videos of child pornography, most of which depicted minors under 12 years old.