BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violation of supervised release stemming from COVID-19 relief fraud.

The court stated that between June and August 2020, 50-year-old Michael Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides loans to businesses that suffered economic injury due to a declared disaster, which COVID-19 falls into.

Kornaker applied for $60,500 by using the name and personal information of another person without that person’s permission. This came shortly after he was released on supervised release from federal prison following a previous fraud conviction.

Kornaker faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on November 30.

