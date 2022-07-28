BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violation of supervised release stemming from COVID-19 relief fraud.
The court stated that between June and August 2020, 50-year-old Michael Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides loans to businesses that suffered economic injury due to a declared disaster, which COVID-19 falls into.
Kornaker applied for $60,500 by using the name and personal information of another person without that person’s permission. This came shortly after he was released on supervised release from federal prison following a previous fraud conviction.
Kornaker faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on November 30.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.