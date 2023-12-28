BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tops on Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda was evacuated following a threat against the store on Thursday night, according to police.

North Tonawanda police said they received a call around 7 p.m., where a male using a voice disguiser threatened to shoot people at the store. The phone number could not be immediately traced.

Police cleared the building and found no credible threat.

The alleged incident is still under investigation.