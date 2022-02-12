NY mother charged for manslaughter after 3-week-old is found dead

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers responded to a home in Bath on February 3 for a report of a medical emergency involving an infant. When State Troopers, Bath Ambulance, and AMR Ambulance arrived at the scene, they found the three-week-old child dead.

NYSP, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, and Steuben County Child Protective Services investigated the incident. Following the investigation, the infant’s mother, 22-year-old Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull from Bath was arrested.

Shull was charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree. She was then processed and remanded to the Steuben County Jail to await CAP arraignment. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now