NY mother charged for manslaughter after 3-week-old is found dead

BATH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers responded to a home in Bath on February 3 for a report of a medical emergency involving an infant. When State Troopers, Bath Ambulance, and AMR Ambulance arrived at the scene, they found the three-week-old child dead.

NYSP, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, and Steuben County Child Protective Services investigated the incident. Following the investigation, the infant’s mother, 22-year-old Cherokee-Cheyenne Shull from Bath was arrested.

Shull was charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree. She was then processed and remanded to the Steuben County Jail to await CAP arraignment.