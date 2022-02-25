ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York City man was arrested on a felony charge Sunday for bringing contraband into Wende Correctional Facility.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations say they called State police around 1:55 p.m. after a visitor, Shaking R. Robinson, 27, was found with contraband at Wende Correctional.

Robinson was charged with first-degree introducing contraband into a prison and introducing dangerous contraband into prison.

He was issued appearance tickets to report to the Town of Alden court on March 16, 2022.