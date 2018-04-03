NYS police still investigating after human remains were found in 1991

New York State police are still looking for answers after the skeletal remains of a person were found in 1991.

Officials say two teenagers were picking berries near Black Nose Spring Rd. on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation in Niagara County when they came across the remains in a ravine.

State police believe the person was an African American male between 30-45 years old who stood between 5’7″ and 5’10”.

He had been bound with a cord and a wash cloth was stuffed in his mouth, but it is not clear what killed him.

The investigation shows that he had broken ribs and facial fractures that may have been the result of boxing, police say.

The victim was clothed, wearing a white short-sleeve v-neck undershirt (Fruit of the Loom size 42-44) and long, light-colored medium-size underwear made by Hanes.

Anyone with information on the case can call Senior Investigator John Dipasquale at (716) 434-5589 and refer to SJS # 1197767.