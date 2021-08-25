NYS Police trying to identify woman accused of using stolen credit card numbers to buy $1,500+ of items at Tonawanda Tops

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect accused of using stolen credit card information at a Tonawanda Tops.

Investigators with NYSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation say on August 15, the suspect allegedly used someone’s credit card numbers to buy over $1,500 in items at the Tops Market in Tonawanda.

Authorities ask if you any information to call the state police at (585) 344-6200.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now