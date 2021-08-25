NYS Police trying to identify woman accused of using stolen credit card numbers to buy $1,500+ of items at Tonawanda Tops

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect accused of using stolen credit card information at a Tonawanda Tops.

Investigators with NYSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation say on August 15, the suspect allegedly used someone’s credit card numbers to buy over $1,500 in items at the Tops Market in Tonawanda.

Authorities ask if you any information to call the state police at (585) 344-6200.