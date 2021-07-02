NYSCOPBA: Attica inmate injures sergeant, 7 officers

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) says seven officers and a sergeant were injured when a possibly intoxicated inmate attacked them at Attica Correctional Facility.

The union says that on June 18, an officer was conducting a medical escort when they noticed an inmate at his cell door. The 29-year-old man, who’s been serving a seven-year sentence for criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester County, appeared to be intoxicated.

When the officer turned to alert medical staff, the inmate reached through the cell bars and poked the officer in the eye, NYSCOPBA says.

More staff then responded and entered the cell as the inmate tried to punch them, but he was handcuffed and taken to the infirmary, according to NYSCOPBA.

According to the union, the inmate continued to fight with staff, but he eventually “became compliant and was secured” in a hospital room.

An officer was taken to ECMC for hip and shoulder pain, as well as knee swelling, and a sergeant was taken to the medical center for a possibly fractured thumb.

Six other officers suffered minor injuries, the union says.

“Another day, another assault on staff. The narrative doesn’t change one bit, and will continue until DOCCs and our elected officials make the necessary policy changes to protect staff. Provide staff with meaningful tools that will deter these violent unprovoked attacks, many of which occur when staff are simply attempting to provide assistance to inmates. Our members deserve much more protection than they are currently receiving.” Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA’s Western Region vice president

Since the incident, NYSCOPBA says the inmate was placed in a special housing unit and faces disciplinary charges.

