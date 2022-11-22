BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree.

On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath the front passenger seat of a rental car. Saunders allegedly returned the vehicle to the rental agency, located in the Town of Tonawanda, before retrieving the handgun.

Saunders is accused of failing to safely store the firearm by leaving his personal, loaded weapon outside of his immediate person.

He is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 and was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the highest charge, Saunders faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.