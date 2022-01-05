Off-duty Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with violating order of protection

(WIVB) — An off-duty Erie County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with second-degree criminal contempt, accused of knowingly violating an order of protection following a domestic violence-related incident.

Robert M. Dee, 40, of Eden, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Eden Town Court.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, deputies responded to Dee’s home on Tuesday night and found the female victim inside, in violation of the order of protection.

Dee was previously charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and one count of second-degree harassment following a call to his home while he was off-duty on Dec. 9.

He’s scheduled to return to court on Jan. 11. His bail has been set at $25,000.

If convicted on all charges, Dee faces up to a year in jail.

According to the DA’s Office, the female victim has pending criminal charges in the Town of Eden, and Dee is a complainant in one of them.

The DA’s Office has recused itself from all cases against the victim and a special prosecutor will be appointed.