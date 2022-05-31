ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An officer at Attica Correctional Facility was stabbed in the hand in the facility’s mess hall, while attempting to protect an inmate who was attacked by several other inmates on Friday, according to officials.

While an inmate was sitting at a table eating, an officer witnessed another inmate approach him, making slashing motions at the head and back of the seated inmate. It was later discovered the attacker used a 6.5″ sharpened metal weapon while slashing at the victim.

The victim reportedly attempted to defend himself by throwing punches at his attacker, as three additional inmates joined the fight.

After orders from officers to stop fighting were ignored, additional officers arrived to break up the fight. Upon their arrival, the three inmates who had joined in reportedly stopped fighting and attempted to blend in with other inmates in the mess hall.

The initial two inmates continued to fight and were pepper sprayed. The inmate with the sharpened metal weapon reportedly continued to make slashing motions, despite the pepper spray, and stabbed an officer in the left hand.

The weapon was placed into evidence following the incident.

The two inmates were taken to the infirmary for treatment. The inmate who was attacked required treatment at an outside hospital.

The injured officer was treated by facility medical staff and was also taken to an outside hospital, for further treatment of a puncture wound and significant blood exposure. He has reportedly not yet returned to duty.

All five inmates involved in the fight were placed in Special Housing Units pending disciplinary charges.