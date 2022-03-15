BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The names of the officers from Monday’s shooting on Hertel Avenue have been released, as well as the name of the man who was shot while wielding a knife in the incident.

According to city officials, Phillip Edwards, who has been part of the BPD since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who was hired in January 2020, were the officers who discharged their firearms. The man with the knife has been identified as Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo, who remains at ECMC.

Police said Monday that Thomas was shot after lunging at the officers with a knife. The officers were responding to a 4:30 a.m. call, that said Thomas was armed with the knife. The officers reportedly did not have stun guns at the time of the incident.

BPD Comissioner Joseph Gramaglia said body cam footage will be released.

Buffalo Police said charges are pending against Thomas.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated that charges are pending against Edwards, rather than against Thomas.