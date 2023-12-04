BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The shooting at the now-closed Club Marcella early Sunday morning was gang violence, Buffalo city officials said Monday.

Police said Monday that 20-year-old Yeramell Benitez and 29-year-old Ramon Lopez were each charged with one count of gang assault. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the shooting, as well as a beating during the alleged incident, was targeted.

Authorities do expect more arrests, and more charged could be brought on.

Gramaglia said that there are no signs to a hate crime.

“There is an issue with the clientele that’s going there,” Gramaglia said. “Clearly people are coming into the club that have gang ties and are bringing weapons into the club.”

Sunday morning marked the second shooting inside of the club itself this year. Three people were shot, one fatally, an an incident last February during a fight. In addition, in January, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. More recently, in October, two people were shot on the sidewalk across the street from the club. Officials believe that the people who were shot in the October incident had been at the club just before.

In addition, there have been 45 police calls to the club this year, including 14 assaults and eight threats and threats in progress. The club, located on Michigan Avenue, was previously located in Buffalo’s Theatre District for nearly three decades before moving to the current location in 2022.

“The violence that has occurred at Club Marcella, in my opinion, has gotten out of hand,” Erie County DA John Flynn said. “I totally support the commissioner in what he did by executing his lawful duties to close down this establishment.”

The club was shut down around 5 p.m. Sunday under a “peace and good order” closure. A secondary closure was ordered by the Department of Permits and Inspections for multiple inspection violations, Gramaglia said.

“We don’t like doing it,” Gramaglia said. “We don’t like to affect businesses, we want the businesses to thrive, but they have a responsibility to operate a safe establishment for the customers.”

Additionally, the New York State Liquor Authority confirmed to News 4 that it is investigating Club Marcella, saying it will take “all appropriate actions.”

Gramaglia added that the ownership is “very involved” and has worked with police heavily over the years, and especially so after the fatal shooting at the club in February. Police say the club has an extensive camera system and security plan, which includes metal detectors and wands. The club also voluntarily decided to close earlier, at 2 a.m., but had gone back to a later closing time without telling police. The shooting over the weekend happened around 2:40 a.m.

“This is not a lapse on the part of the ownership of this particular club. However, there has to be a change,” Gramaglia said.

The club will have to work with both the Department of Permits and Inspections as well as Buffalo Police to determine if and when it will be allowed to re-open. They are entitled to a hearing within 60 days and then the process will move along from there.

Señor Tequila, located on Pearl Street, was closed down in May 2022 following multiple shootings but re-opened later in the year.

“One incident does not meet the criteria for closure,” Gramaglia said. “By city charter, you need a series of events, you have to have multiple acts, basically of violent crime, for us to come in and forcibly shut you down.”

If the club does re-open, even more extensive security will be needed to keep weapons out of the club.

“These are the two incidents where weapons, guns, were fired, how many other guns have gotten into the establishment where it didn’t lead to that,” Gramaglia said. “This was the time.”

You can watch the full press conference from Monday with Flynn and Gramaglia below.