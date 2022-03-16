BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Olean man is facing federal charges after sending violent and threatening emails to an attorney, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Luke Marshall Wenke of Olean, has been charged with cyberstalking and making interstate threats in a federal grand jury indictment.

An acquaintance of Wenke from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested on September 3, 2020, and federally charged with conspiracy to provide material support and resources to Hamas, according to the USAO.

On September 22, 2020, Wenke started threatening the attorney representing his Minneapolis acquaintance, according to the indictment. He sent the threats through email, text messages, letters and telephone calls.

In a January 23, 2022 email to the attorney, Wenke said in part, “I will gladly take a steel chair to your face until I get what I want here. You don’t respect me…but you will.” He followed up the next day, with an emailed photo of the attorney’s home.

The 29-year-old faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He’ll be arraigned on March 17 at 10:30 a.m.