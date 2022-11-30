BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the attempted murder of his girlfriend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Gabriel Melkioty, 22, pleaded guilty to a second-degree attempted murder charge.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. on March 31, 2021, Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with a pocket knife with the intent to cause death while inside her residence in the Town of Collins. He also beat and strangled the victim to the point of unconsciousness.

After Kelkioty left the home, the victim woke up and called 911. She was taken to ECMC and received stitches for her stab wounds. She also suffered severe bruising and swelling to her face. A temporary order of protection remains in effect on the victim’s behalf.

Melkioty is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 31, 2023. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.