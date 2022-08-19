ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after an accident Thursday afternoon in the Town of Royalton.

Several people called the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office about an accident at Peet Street and Mountain Road around 1:41 p.m. Initial reports showed that an occupant involved in this two-vehicle crash was thrown from their vehicle, according to the NCSO.

A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle didn’t stop at the intersection and the second vehicle headed south on Peet Road couldn’t stop in time to avoid the crash, a sheriff’s office news release said.

One driver was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.

The other driver was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital by Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.

The condition of the driver is not known. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.