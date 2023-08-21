BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been arrested in connection with an overdose death in Buffalo over the weekend, according to police.

Police say they responded to a call shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday to Linden Avenue, where a man had died from an apparent overdose.

Investigation showed that the victim had been sold a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine, allegedly by 35-year-old Ashley Holmes of Buffalo.

Holmes was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.