One dead, one seriously injured at ECMC after shooting on Koons near Sycamore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Koons Avenue, near Sycamore Street.

Detectives report that two people were shot while inside of a residence. One person was found dead at the scene and the other was taken to ECMC in an ambulance with serious injuries.

Detectives say the incident appears to be targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. This story will be updated as more information is learned.