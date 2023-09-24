BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was detained following several fights at Frightworld on Hertel Avenue on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the attraction just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, where large groups of people were gathered in the parking lot and surrounding areas, where several fights occurred.

Police from multiple districts were called in to help break up the crowd.

Police and other city departments will review the alleged incident. It is unclear if the person detained is facing or will face any charges.