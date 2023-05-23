DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted following a shooting in Dunkirk on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Maple Avenue and E. 6th Street, where one person was struck.

The victim was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to ECMC via Mercy Flight. Police say the incident was targeted. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunkirk Police Department desk at 716-366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 716-363-0313.