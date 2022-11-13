BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.
Officers responded to the call just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday night to the 500 block of Wilson Street.
The victim, a 48-year-old Buffalo male, was taken to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
