BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured following a shooting on 19th Street in Niagara Falls on Monday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 400 block of 19th around 10 p.m. Monday, where a 38-year-old male was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls PD Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.