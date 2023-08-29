BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured following a shooting on 19th Street in Niagara Falls on Monday night, according to police.
Police responded to the 400 block of 19th around 10 p.m. Monday, where a 38-year-old male was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls PD Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.