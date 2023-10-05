BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured in a shooting in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood on Thursday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the 900 block of Tonawanda Street around 7:30 p.m., where a male had been shot in the leg. He was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.