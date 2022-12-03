BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lane and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.