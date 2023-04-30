BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old male is in stable condition after he was shot on Grider Street on Sunday morning, Buffalo police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting to the 300 block of Grider just after 11:30 a.m., where the male had been hit while standing outside.

He was transported to ECMC in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.