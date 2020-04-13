Lockport man charged with second-degree murder in Easter Sunday shooting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- UPDATE: State Police announced an arrest has been made in last Sunday’s shooting.

28-year-old Davaris Hodge of Lockport is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Hodge was located at a motel in Rochester and is now in the Niagara County Jail following arraignment.

Troopers say the victim is 36-year-old Leon Johnson.

Police found Johnson at his home in Lockport with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided for him but he died from his injuries.

He was taken to ECMC for an autopsy.

ORIGINAL: State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Town of Lockport on Easter Sunday.

At around 2:33 A.M., police responded to reports of a possible shooting on Cambridge Drive.

