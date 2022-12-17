BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was arrested following a search warrant conducted on Navel Avenue Thursday, the Buffalo Police Department announced.
Police say, Shawneequa Pearson, 42, of Buffalo was arrested after the search warrant seized four weapons, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, suboxone, digital scales, and cash.
Police say the following weapons were recovered:
- A loaded Springfield 9mm pistol
- A loaded Polymer 80 9mm pistol, known as a “ghost gun”
- A loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol- loaded with 13 rounds, which is beyond the capacity allowed by the SAFE Act
- A Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol
The search warrant was conducted by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit, the Buffalo Police SWAT, HSI, K9 Skip and his K9 handler.
Pearson faces the following charges:
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts
- Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, two counts
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.