BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Saturday, Buffalo Police along with members of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Bureau executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Utica Street.

They recovered three loaded handguns, a pound of marijuana, and ammunition.

On Saturday, BPD Intell Det’s along with members of the ATF executed a search warrant in the 600 block of East Utica Street and recovered 3 loaded handguns, 1 pound of marijuana and ammo. Arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon was 39 yr old Perry Penny. pic.twitter.com/A6FOxNwXtf — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) January 25, 2021

39-year-old Perry Penny was charged with felony possession of a weapon.