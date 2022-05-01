JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Jamestown.
Jamestown Police responded to E. 6th St. and American Place at 11:24 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. Officers were told a vehicle had dropped off a shooting victim at UPMC Chautauqua, according to Jamestown Police.
The victim, whose name hasn’t yet been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477. All calls are kept anonymous, according to JPD.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020.