One person dead after shooting on Langfield Drive in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after being shot in the Kenfield neighborhood of Buffalo.

It happened on Langfield Drive near Suffolk just before 9 p.m. Buffalo Police say the victim was shot while sitting inside a car.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

There’s no word on the victim’s age or gender.

