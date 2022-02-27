BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after being stabbed Sunday morning at the NFTA Utica station.

Transit Police are investigating the deadly stabbing that happened around 11 a.m. at the street level of the Utica station, according to an NFTA spokesperson.

The male victim, whose age hasn’t been released, was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

The Utica station is closed for an investigation.