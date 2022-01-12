Amherst man arrested, charged with murder in deadly Wheatfield stabbing

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old man is dead following a Tuesday evening stabbing at a Town of Wheatfield home.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a person stabbed at the home, in the 2000 block of Niagara Road around 6:45 p.m. Deputies performed first aid on Jesse Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, but he died of his injuries at the scene.
35-year-old Leroy Cheek of the Town of Amherst was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Gonzalez Miranda. Cheek is sitting behind bars at the Niagara County Jail awaiting arraignment.
According to sheriff’s office reports, it seems that there was a fight in the home that led to the stabbing.
A homicide is being conducted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.
