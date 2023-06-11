TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was injured in a shooting in Tonawanda early Sunday morning, according to police.

According to police, a 33-year-old male was shot in the leg during an “isolated dispute” on Crowell Court at around 3:40 a.m. He is being treated at ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.