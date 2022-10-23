BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police.
Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where one person was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle.
The person was transported to ECMC.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.