BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police.

Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where one person was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle.

The person was transported to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.