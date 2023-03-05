BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in stable condition following a shooting on Proctor Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Buffalo police said.
Police say they responded to the call just before 2:30 p.m. to a male shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
