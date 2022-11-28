BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on Walden Avenue on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police.

They say a 23-year-old Buffalo male was shot inside of a vehicle on the 100 block of Walden. Police say they responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. He was transported to ECMC.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call of text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.