NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Disturbing new details are emerging about a domestic incident that involves an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy, who is suspended without pay.

That incident, which happened on Memorial Day, involves deputy Marc Scarpace and his 17-year-old son, who says in the arrest report that he feared for his life.

News 4 has obtained Scarpace’s arrest report through a public records request. It details an alarming sequence of events with alcohol and weapons involved. Scarpace’s attorney, Mike Taheri, did not agree to an interview with us or issue a statement.

The incident began with Scarpace’s son coming home and telling his parents he quit his job at a local furniture store. A verbal altercation allegedly broke out and turned physical.

In his statement to police, Scarpace’s son said: “When my father punched me in the face, multiple times, approximately 10 times, this caused me to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. I woke up and my father was now kicking me in the head. I heard my father say ‘I’m going to kill this (expletive) and walks to the kitchen to grab a knife. My sister sees my father with the knife and screams ‘he’s got a knife’ then calls 911.”

The statement goes on to say, “I was already in my parents’ bedroom, so I went for my dad’s shotgun. My father was approximately five feet away from me with the knife in his hand, so I pointed the gun at him.”

The son goes on to say that Scarpace threw the knife, ripped the gun away and raised it like he was going to hit him.

Scarpace’s son says: “He pulled it back down and cocked the gun to load it (racking a round into the chamber). He then pointed the gun at my mother and I and screamed ‘I’m going to shoot you (expletive) you’re dead.’ This threat made me very scared for my life.”

Scarpace’s son says his sister and mom went into another room, shut the door and Scarpace followed, kicking the door open. Then police arrived.

Also according to the arrest report, Scarpace’s son was asked a series of questions. Has the suspect strangled or choked you? Scarpace’s son answered yes. Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past six months? Yes, Scarpace’s son said.

Once North Tonawanda police officers arrived, Scarpace told officers, “My son and I got into an argument, he swung at me, so I slapped him around a little bit,” and that no knife or gun was involved.

Responding officers said when they got to Scarpace’s home that Marc Scarpace appeared intoxicated, with slurred speech and admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night. Officers seized the shotgun and a pistol and could not find ammunition for the shotgun.

Scarpace’s son was taken to a local emergency facility by his mother for head injuries.

Scarpace, 53, is on administrative leave from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and faces three misdemeanor counts of assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. A judge has ordered him to stay away from his son through an order of protection.

ECSO is conducting an internal investigation. Scarpace is due back in court on June 29.