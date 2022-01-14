OP gym owner Robby Dinero arraigned on criminal trespassing charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park gym owner Robby Dinero, 50, was arraigned Thursday on misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges for entering Orchard Park school buildings after he was banned for allegedly violating mask policies.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Dinero entered and “unlawfully” stayed in Orchard Park Middle School after he violated visitor regulations on December 9 around 5:56 p.m. The unlawful entry happened after the school district prohibited the gym owner from entering any school building.

The DA’s office added that on December 14 around 7:11 p.m. Dinero entered OP High School after he was already banned.

On December 14, Dinero posted a photo on Facebook of himself being arrested by police explaining his side of the story. He said he was trying to attend a school board meeting when it happened. At the time, he said he was wearing a mask. He added that he was arrested for “allegedly not wearing a mask on a previous occasion.”

In a letter from the school district, Dinero and his lawyer were told the gym owner would no longer be banned if he complied with COVID-19 protocols.

According to police, Dinero was stopped and told by school staff he couldn’t enter the building and still went in anyway the night of the board meeting. Officers later charged him with criminal trespassing.

The 50-year-old will be back in Orchard Park Village Court on March 15 at 4 p.m. for more proceedings. He’s out on his own recognizance. Dinero is ordered to stay away from all district buildings, except when transporting his kids to school.

If convicted on both counts of the third-degree criminal trespassing charges, he could spend three months in jail.