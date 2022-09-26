ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning.

Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and expired registration. Upon the stop, Starks drove off as the officer approached and fled in excess of 80 mph.

Later, police say Starks crashed with another in an intersection and came to rest on the front lawn of 6510 Milestrip Road after running a red light. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released on scene.

Starks is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police vehicle, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation, two counts of criminal mischief and 17 other moving and equipment violations.

He is due back in court on October 13.