RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man was arrested in the Town of Ripley for driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning.

Ruben Bocanegra, 38, was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle crash in a Love’s Travel Stop parking lot around 3 a.m. Saturday. Investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office found Bocanegra to be intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s office for processing.

Bocanegra was charged with aggravated DWI – BAC .18 or higher, DWI and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was released with appearance tickets for the Town of Ripley court for a later date and time.